Rumsey Park
Editor:
Courtney Spawn gets it done.
The community is a safer place. Citizens and visitors can wash their hands and take a poo with more dignity. It is good that a private citizen can address the Town of Payson staff and they listen and act.
I voiced a concern that the closed bathrooms at Rumsey Park were a public health issue because there was nowhere to wash your hands in Rumsey Park during a pandemic.
A vandalism issue was presented and discussed.
Rumsey Park looks great these days. The bathrooms are clean and OPEN, and a hand washing/sanitizing station was placed near the bathrooms outside.
Most of the vandalized items have been cleaned and painted.
The whole of Rumsey Park is looking much improved and something we all can be proud of.
Thank you, Courtney Spawn and the parks and recreation crew, and Troy Smith our town manager for acting on the community’s concerns.
Keep up the good work.
Jeff Robbins
