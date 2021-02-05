Editor:
Members of Gila County Republican Party were stunned about the beach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. It was reprehensible and abhorrent.
The Party condemns, in the strongest terms possible, the breach of the U.S. Capitol, and supports the prosecution of those involved to the full extent of the law.
Democrats were quick to react by impeaching the president in the House of Representatives — before any investigation and without facts about who initiated the breach. Even more alarming, the president was not allowed to testify or to have his attorneys present.
The impeachment now moves to the Senate for trial and hopes are that President Trump has his due process rights restored. Here is what his defense team is expected to present:
The FBI was aware before the event, that many rogue groups, including antifa and Black Lives Matter, were planning to attack the Capitol.
The FBI failed to promptly notify other law enforcement agencies, or President Trump, or rally organizers.
The president’s speech covered the same topics related to his concerns about election fraud and election integrity that he had spoken about in three previous rallies. At each, the audience remained respectful and law abiding. The same would have happened at the Capitol rally had it not been for the rogue groups inciting the breach.
Timelines show that the first breach occurred in the middle of President Trump’s speech, and a mile away from the rally, further illustrating that the president did not incite the mob.
At no time during the president’s speech did he use any language directing the rally participants to riot or conduct any unlawful activities in any way. The president ended his speech with, “go peacefully and patriotically and make your voices heard.” That certainly isn’t inciteful language.
It should be noted that the “peaceful” statement was intentionally removed from both newspaper and television reporting.
Video shows many of the agitators at the front lines were wearing helmets, gas masks, dark clothing, and backpacks typical of antifa. This equipment clearly illustrates pre-planned intent to incite and otherwise lead law-abiding Trump supporters to invade the Capitol. All should be prosecuted.
Democrats know evidence is mounting that rogue, fringe organizations, caused and led the breach.
And, the Chief Justice of the United States has signaled an illegitimate proceeding by refusing to preside over the proceedings,
Let’s get the facts before we prosecute!
Gary P. Morris, chairman, Gila County Republican Party
(1) comment
After cleaning the coffee I spewed all over the paper while reading this article by Gary, I was able to see that he completely absolves the President of any blame in the "unprecedented" attack on our Nation's Capitol.
Morris blames the FBI, Antifa, BLM, Democrats, and even the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. Really Gary? Really?
Morris complains that the President was not allowed to testify in his defense...but on every news channel today, it's reported that Trump has refused to testify at the upcoming Impeachment Trial.
I looked for any true statement in the letter tendered by the Chairman of the Gila County Republican Party. I could not find one.
The only thing missing from this letter was praise for QAnon supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene...but I'm sure we will see a follow-up soon.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!