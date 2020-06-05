Editor:
The real threat to Payson’s economy is in the threat to the businesses in town that the sales tax may be raised any time we feel a crisis, a budget crunch or huge salaries for administration are in jeopardy.
What car dealership or big business wants to try to sell their products here at a sales tax climbing near 10%?
We obviously have a division on the council — tax and spend vs. budget and fiscal responsibility.
I think the businesses and the economy prosper from the latter.
Dave Golembewski
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!