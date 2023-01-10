We’ve started off the new year with a new mayor, and some new faces on the council. Unfortunately we have new people, but the same old problem. I’ve reached out to the council, town manager Troy Smith, and the new mayor about the violation from the arbitration order that came down in 2021. I’ve sent 20 emails, about the project that hasn’t been started to date, that they told the DOJ they completed.
(This is the ruling from the arbitrator that was handed down in January of 2021.)
The arbitrator that represented the DOJ handed down this ruling as a joint agreement between the town and myself. We both signed a legally binding contract with specific projects outlined in the agreement that were to be done by the last day in June 2021.
I’ve been told by the town manager (Troy Smith) in March of 2022 that the material is on order, but as of this writing nothing has been done. Yes the town submitted pictures to the DOJ that show the completed work. The town submitted pictures that were not of the work they were contractually obligated to improve. They submitted pictures from a different part of the park that was never in question. The pictures they submitted to the arbitrator were never sent to me, the arbitrator forwarded the pictures to me of the false pictures. This was done after an extension was granted to them so they could complete the project back in 2021. When this was brought to the attention of the town manager (Troy Smith) mayor Tom, and the council, nothing was done.
I received no answer from the council, and the same answer from the new mayor as the old mayor, “I’ll get back to you,” and he never does.
