I would think that having 100,000 Americans die from drug overdoses last year would make people sit up and take notice, but no, not so much. Fentanyl is an artificial compound that has effects on humans similar to traditional opium-derived drugs like heroin. It is however 100 times more potent. The drug lords have to carefully measure tiny amounts of fentanyl into their street drugs. Too much will kill a person. The amounts are so very small that sloppy drug lords can and do make street drugs so powerful that their customers die. They die by the tens of thousands.
Heroin, lots of it anyway, comes from poppies grown in Mexico, processed in Mexico, and slipped across the border. The chemical compound fentanyl is made in labs in China and shipped to Mexico. Sometimes, the chemicals to make fentanyl are made in China and later mixed up in Mexico. In all cases, the deadly drugs (100,000 dead Americans in Biden’s first year in office) are delivered to Americans by the drug cartels.
Naturally, it is easier to sneak deadly, profitable drugs into your country if the border is as open as a politician’s mouth. Not only did Biden stop the border from being secure, but in the first year of his rule, he let in 2 million strangers. While the border police spent their time processing in a humane way these millions of incomers, at other places on the border “mules” brought in backpacks full of deadly drugs.
We are seeing a policy of death for Americans with the departed replaced in our midst by strangers. This is a terrible idea. Save our citizens.
Just a quick note: In the last administration drug deaths were going down, headed in the right direction. Now they are going up, in the wrong direction. The policies of the Biden rule promote death for American citizens.
CDC figures for total drug overdose deaths in the US:
2019 - 70,630 people
2020 - 91,799 people
So...claim not true as far as the the effectiveness of the last administration. So... blaming Biden attempt..🙄🙄🙄
As far as the citizens being replaced by "strangers" - is this a "White Replacement Theory" gambit??
