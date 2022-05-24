Voter suppression. Mary Marshall’s recent letter to the editor criticizing the Save The Vote rally was written even before the event was held. She wondered if it was for affluent people who live in preferred neighborhoods of a certain race or culture. No, race and socio-economics have nothing to do with voter integrity. Had Ms. Marshall attended the event, she would have learned that “unproven claims of fraudulent mail ballots” were, in fact, proven. She would have seen government surveillance video of cheaters. In the middle of the night, wearing disposable gloves, pushing dozens of ballots into ballot boxes, traveling from one dropbox to another. Despite what she’s read and heard on TV, she would have seen clear images of voter fraud.
Voter integrity and voter suppression have nothing to do with honest voters. Honest voters are not the problem. Nobody at the rally claimed that Democrats are the only ones who cheat. In fact, we saw examples of how Republicans have cheated to win elections in the past. Unfortunately, in 2020, there is clear and ample proof of “corruption and immoral behavior.”
Whether you favor the 2020 outcome or not, voting in person, showing a government-issued ID is critical. It is neither racist nor suppressive. Suggesting that people of color don’t have photo IDs, is racist. Photo IDs are required to travel or pick up prepaid tickets at a sporting event. Making up your mind without considering facts is dangerous.
There are “bad guys” on both the left and the right. As responsible citizens it’s our job to get past preconceived notions and political rhetoric. Save The Vote provided clear evidence of cheating during the 2020 election. Turning your head and closing your ears won’t make it go away.
America is in trouble. It’s not just Joe Biden, the Democrats and the Republicans. Evil forces have infiltrated the electoral process. It behooves all of us to consider all the evidence, even if we don’t like the people presenting it. The real danger is when we refuse to pay attention.
The system itself is vulnerable. If we don’t Save The Vote, there won’t be anything left to save.
Dr ? Douglas Frank and his bogus equation claiming otherwise are still winning over trump cult audiences.
Currently on leave from his teaching as an Ohio math teacher position, Frank has traveled to Texas and dozens of other states, claiming he uncovered an algorithm proving the 2020 election was stolen nationwide, even as his conclusions have been debunked by mathematicians and election experts.
"At the core of how our democracy works is that we have to trust election results," said Justin Grimmer, a political science professor at Stanford University. "Luckily, the theory is so crazy that I think only the people who really want to believe or really, really want to see some conspiracy in the world would be persuaded. But nevertheless, I think there's a real danger there."
Frank is just one in an army of conspiracy theorists, inspired by former President Donald Trump's election lies, who are dedicated to trying to convince others the 2020 election was corrupt.
Captain Seth Keshel
Seth Keshel, identifies himself on LinkedIn as a tech company sales manager and former baseball analyst but does not identify any election experience.
Keshel’s work helped fuel calls by Trump followers in many states for audits of the election results. His analysis, which provided no documented evidence of fraud, was discredited by political scientists, statistical experts and Republican and Democratic election officials. In a post on Telegram, Keshel himself described his study as “lenient.”
Harvard University political scientist Gary King reviewed the report and previously reviewed similar election claims from Keshel as part of a lawsuit in Arizona. In both situations, King said, the data showed no evidence of fraud and ignored the reality that voters act in ways that don’t match up with predictive modeling.
Keshel’s analysis “is literally devoid of statistical validity,” said Brian Corley, the Republican county supervisor of elections.
“When retired members of the military, especially senior officers, broadcast wild conspiracies, America’s trust in its military is somewhat eroded.”
Roger Herbert, recently retired ethics professor at the U.S. Naval Academy
Steal the Vote would be more accurate - An impassioned effort by some Arizona Senate Republicans to ban the use of ballot drop boxes failed Monday. About 90% of Arizona voters cast early ballots, either through the mail, at early voting sites or by using drop boxes put in place by county election officials. Those boxes are most important in the week before an election, when there is doubt a mail-in ballot will reach the local election department in time. Republicans have introduced dozens of elections bills this session, many based on the disproved contention that President Joe Biden defeated former president Donald Trump because of election fraud. All these unnecessary changes will unnecessarily place a huge burden on Arizona Taxpayers to fund. This would be the same as raising taxes for Arizona taxpayers. Again American Arizona voters are not as ignorant as you think.
Go Charlie and Free showing Friday 27th of the 2000 Mules at Saw Mill Theatre at 10am that proves voter Fraud occurred and it did affect the outcome of the 2020 election 🙏🇺🇸
That film was debunked by every intelligent person who viewed.
Trump lost...
Republican politicians trying to change voting rules won't change the outcome.
Any American who advocates for tossing mail in ballots is advocating for being cruel to the elderly especially. There is not Integrity in changing voting rules for Republican advantage. The voters are not stupid. . In 1991, when the Arizona state Legislature passed a law that stated any voter could cast an absentee ballot The Republican party broadly supported the change said Helen Purcell, a Republican and former longtime Maricopa County recorder. Republicans saw it as a tool to turn out older voters, especially retirees, less fortunate, military and minorities said Chuck Coughlin, who worked for multiple GOP campaigns including that of former Gov. Jan Brewer. Most Republicans are used to voting by mail and they like to vote by mail. In 2007 the Republican Arizona state legislature passed a law that allows a voter to place their name on a Permanent Early Voting List which is maintained by the County Recorder. Should a voter determine they wish to be placed on this list the voter no longer has to request an early ballot be mailed to them. A ballot will automatically be mailed to the early voter if they identify themselves with Address, SSN, Driver’s license, and Signature. The Arizona Supreme Court declined to consider a request by the Arizona Republican Party to eliminate the early voting system used by the majority of the state’s voters. In one speech in Arizona Trump said absentee ballots were fine for himself in Florida. (Trump voted by a mail ballot for primaries in 2020)
Phony film promoting lies!
Even the Republican paid "investigations" found no fraud.
Over 60 courts found nothing.
The election was not rigged.
Trump lost...
