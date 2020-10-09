Editor:
We can’t afford Felicia French. I am truly scared if she wins.
Recently while being interviewed, Felicia French stated she is advocating for the “Invest in Ed” plan for Arizona. If elected, she said she would promote it. This plan would increase our state income tax by 3-1/2% for those earning more than $250,000 single, and $500,000 for a couple.
In other words, she wants to raise taxes to try and rescue a problem at which money has been thrown but has never been solved. This increase would cost over $1 billion. Who has that kind of money to pay to the government? Nobody I know!
Additionally, this type of tax rarely stays constant. Eventually, it gets tweaked until everyone is paying more. Bureaucrats always seem to follow the strategy of incremental increases in order to make the tax more palatable. Thus Ms. French seems to follow the typical tax-and-spend programs making a state more expensive every year.
And now she wants a higher gas tax.
People are leaving heavily taxed states in droves because of bad fiscal policies; Arizona should not follow suit.
Brad Cole, Payson
