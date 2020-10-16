Editor:
What a refreshing political ad from Jolynn Schinstock! We citizens of Payson need a council member who is knowledgeable in finances, has honor and integrity and realizes we all have a stake in the success of Payson.
I believe she will bring down the level of divisiveness on the council and not add to it. I also believe Ms. Schinstock will work for the betterment of the entire town. She demonstrated in the last debate that she is a leader and not a follower.
Ms. Schinstock has my vote.
Dolores Dailey, Payson
