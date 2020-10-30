Editor:
Jolynn Schinstock walks the talk. Jolynn volunteered at our local schools, once a week for eight years as a teachers helper in her children’s classroom, became active in the Parent Teacher Association (serving a term as president), was elected to the Payson Unified School District Governing Board by the voters of Payson and currently serves as vice president, is a coach of soccer (over 10 years), volunteered to co-lead the project of constructing a new playground for the Julia Randall Elementary School and successfully collected over $170K in donations, and is now seeking to serve you as your elected representative on the town council.
Jolynn leads by example and one that you can trust. You won’t see Jolynn Schinstock attacking others, being passive aggressive, or supporting nastiness ... What you will see is a dedicated leader with decades of experience in leading others, considered an expert in finance, an expert coach, and a true servant leader that we can all be proud of electing. A vote for Jolynn Schinstock is a positive vote for Payson.
Col. Steven L. Smith, U.S. Army (retired)
