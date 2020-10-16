Schinstock campaign refreshing
Editor:
I am a part-time resident of Payson, so I am interested in the politics in your town. I have read about lots of strife in the last two years and find that Jolynn Schinstock’s way of handling her campaign refreshing. The latest withdrawing from the next debate was honorable.
Even though I am a Democrat, if I was able to vote in Payson I would support her and vote for her.
Nannette Sepulveda, Mesa
