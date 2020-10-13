Editor:
It is with some dismay, to hear that Jolynn Schinstock appears to have backed out of the Oct. 13 debate with Deborah Rose for the remaining town council seat.
It was agreed upon by both candidates that the first debate, held at Messinger’s Mortuary, was to be structured, with both candidates aware ahead of time of the question subjects. The second debate was to field some questions from the audience, allowing some public input. Sadly, we will know not of Jolynn’s ability to think on her feet, fielding questions spontaneously, with no script in front of her.
Personally, I feel it is a disservice to the public, of whom she wishes to attract votes. I don’t think this is the way to do it, unless she felt the debate was already lost.
Paul Frommelt
