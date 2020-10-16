Editor:
I think Jolynn Schinstock is exactly what our town needs and she has my support.
I respect and understand her decision to not participate in any further debates since the first one resulted in inappropriate and unprofessional behavior by her opponent.
I’m proud of her for trying to make a difference. She understands that Payson residents are tired of the negativity and we are ALL ready for a positive change. You won’t be sorry if you vote for Jolynn. She will do great things for Payson.
Audrey Hogue
