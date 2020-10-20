Editor:
I have worked with Jolynn Schinstock for several years on her drive to improve education. She has tirelessly worked on the Julia Randall Elementary Parent Teacher Organization helping to make the school a better environment for learning.
She worked with the administrators, teachers, staff, and parents to raise money to replace old, outdated playground equipment, as well as assisted with bringing in necessary school supplies. She volunteered and gave so much of her time to help in the classroom.
She has served on the school board to promote educational priorities. I have watched her being dedicated to ensuring the school is a better place for students to learn. She is dedicated to education, and she will bring that dedication to the town council.
Terry Ramirez, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!