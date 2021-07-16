Editor:
It breaks my heart to write to you on the subject of the abject failure of our school board to protect the children of Rim Country.
We all know in some vague way that the Payson school district has provided a substandard educational result for our children lately. Nearly two-thirds of the students who begin their high school career at the Payson school district fail to graduate. Similar low marks show for student achievement at various levels where testing is allowed.
The (people) who sit on the school board looked at these dismal numbers and made a decision. They decided to reduce the number of hours that our kids spend in the classroom. They voted to reduce the school week from five days a week to four days a week. They think better results can come from a lower level of effort.
This is crazy talk. The indignation of parents and grandparents will soon be visited upon the feckless, shameful people who have simply thrown our kids under the school bus.
Andy McKinney, Star Valley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!