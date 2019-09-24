Scrutiny justified
Editor:
Some people seem dismayed that the citizens of Payson are beginning to question what’s going on in local government. I’m grateful that people were asking questions, and now I’m asking them too. And here’s why:
To extend Mayor Morrissey’s analogy that he’s the CEO of Payson, that would make the city council the board of directors and the citizens of Payson the shareholders. After all, we are deeply invested in Payson’s welfare and it’s our future that’s at stake.
Now imagine that at the quarterly meeting of the board, the new CEO and three of his newest directors announce the firing of the long-serving chief financial officer, an individual you’ve never heard a negative word about (Red Flag No. 1).
To complicate matters, half the board of directors knew of this decision in advance and the other half were blindsided (Red Flag No. 2).
Some of the directors blindsided by this announcement are the longest-serving directors (Red Flag No. 3).
When investors ask why the CFO was fired, the corporation’s investor relations department spews out four different explanations (Red Flag No. 4), a couple of which defy common sense (Red Flag No. 5) and two of which suggest the CFO was pushed aside because he obstructed an agenda investors aren’t supposed to know about (Red Flag No. 6).
If this were a corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange, you’d better believe the Wall Street Journal would by this point be running banner headlines like “Turmoil at the top.” But it gets worse. One day you flip on the radio and hear your CEO defensively insinuating that anyone who questions his actions has ulterior motives and is part of a conspiracy. Friends, that’s not merely Red Flag No. 7; it’s a four-alarm dumpster fire.
But there’s even more. Several outside individuals, some of whom don’t even want their identities revealed, deploy crude tactics of intimidation to get everyone to shut up, sit down and surrender to this “agenda” (Red Flag No. 8).
Lastly, this group devises a campaign to oust the directors who’ve been there the longest and know the most about the company and, ostensibly, replace them with agenda-friendly sycophants (Red Flag No. 9).
Candidly, any financial adviser with an IQ above 45 would have dumped or shorted this stock after Red Flag No. 2.
With all due respect, these warning sirens more than sufficiently justify enhanced scrutiny of what is unfolding.
Michael Crowley, Payson
That is exactly why the (CEO) Mayor is being recalled.
