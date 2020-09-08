Editor:
In Arizona elected officials are prohibited to allow a group of citizens the autonomous authority to spend or plan with public monies. However, in Payson, Arizona this seems to be the case.
We have a secret splash pad committee with spending and planning authority even staff available.
This mystery group apparently meets in private violating the Arizona public meeting laws and town code and organizes contracts and spending bypassing town council approval and long-standing Arizona State Statutes.
Who are these people?
Do they have a secret decoder ring and handshake?
Do they have a Town of Payson checkbook?
An administration that has campaigned on transparency seems to be hiding these people and what they do from the public.
I think this committee should be listed on the town website and hold required public meetings like all the others as law requires.
These procedures were put in place to protect the taxpayers from overspending and poor planning.
It sure would alleviate confusion and allow the public legally required information about their tax dollars.
Payson Town Code:
§ 33.03 DUTIES; ACTION; AUTHORITY.
(D) No board, committee, or commission shall incur debts, make any purchases, or enter into any contracts binding the town.
(E) No board, committee, or commission shall receive any funds.
§ 33.05 STAFF ASSISTANCE.
The Town Manager shall designate a staff advisor for each standing board, committee, and commission. The staff advisor or designee shall aid and assist the board, committee, or commission as needed, including, but not limited to, all actions required by Arizona’s Open Meeting Law. (Ord. 739, passed 7-2-08; Am. Ord. 842, passed 1-23-14)
§ 33.06 OPEN MEETING LAW. All activities of each board, committee, and commission shall be conducted in compliance with Arizona’s Open Meeting Law, A.R.S. §§ 38-431 et seq. (Am. Ord. 842, passed 1-23-14)
Arizona State Law
38-431.01. Meetings shall be open to the public. It is the public policy of this state that meetings of public bodies be conducted openly and that notices and agendas be provided for such meetings which contain such information as is reasonably necessary to inform the public of the matters to be discussed or decided.
38-481. Employment of relatives; violation; classification; definition
38-431.07. Violations; enforcement; civil penalty; removal from office; in camera review
38-431.05. Meeting held in violation of article; business transacted null and void; ratification
Jeff Robbins, Payson
