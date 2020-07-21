Editor:
My dogs Alley (17 yrs.) and Biskit (12 yrs.) no longer tow me along on their daily walk. I’ve slowed down too. So I take a “grabber” and pick up litter as we go about the streets near our house.
As the grass turned brown and the weeds blossomed, a large crop of election signs sprung up! Now, the dogs and I have talked it over and it seems to us that this abundance of signage didn’t spring forth from winter storms, instead, we agreed they have sprung forth in this season from seeds of discontent sown by well-meaning people whom have lost their faith in cooperation and compromise. This storm that produced their abundance has not passed over, instead it swirls around our town and each day tears out and scatters these signs.
Alley and Biskit stop and sniff these uprooted and flattened plantings, they look to see if like the drink containers, food wrappers and miscellaneous litter I will pick them up. I have told them: I am not the farmer of this field.
As we slowly walk home I try and explain that every shower who comes to plant in the town’s commons must be willing to sow not only their own seeds but also those offered by others gathered to plant for the common good.
Now, my dogs must be thinking “All we hear is blah, blah, blah, some things are worth picking up, and some aren’t.” One or the other begins to take a particular interest in a bunch of dry grass or an unremarkable weed. “Hold on!” “This may be IMPORTANT!” I look around while they decide and see all the signs, some still upright, others that were so yesterday are battered down. My dogs do what they think is right. But, as we walk on, I tell them how the common ground has been sown with discontent before, the crop it does yield will not sustain all and the soil is made less, and less fertile.
The dogs know we will be home soon and they will get a treat! So I don’t think they care about much else.
Vince Herman, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!