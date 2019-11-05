Editor:
If Sylvia Allen is funding success why did the George Washington Academy (GWA), a charter school in Snowflake which she co-founded and co-owed (co-owns?) receive a grade of F in 2017 by the Arizona Department of Education? More recently GWA was “rated below average based on how students perform on state tests compared with other schools in Arizona.”
Her entry in Wikipedia states that she holds a high school diploma from Snowflake High School. I’m guessing that she passed on any science or geology classes as she has stated that the world is 6,000 years old. Has she ever visited the Grand Canyon?
I recommend Michele Nelson’s interesting article in the Feb. 27, 2018 issue of the Roundup on Sylvia Allen. She is no stranger to obscuration. She says that she launched GWA and then handed it over to Edkey Inc. Does that mean that she sold it? Deeded it to relatives or friends? The Arizona Corporation Commission lists Allen as the owner GWA. She denies it. And she’s the head of the Education Committee in the Arizona Senate! No wonder she’s gung-ho on charter schools. The angels weep.
Bern Juracka, Payson
