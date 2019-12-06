Editor:
The Payson Senior Center would like to thank Banner Payson Medical Center and their amazing chef, Frank. They provided 175 delicious Thanksgiving meals to our seniors and homebound. The meals contained turkey and all the trimmings with pumpkin pie for dessert.
We would also like to thank Payson Community Kids. They made beautiful decorated candle holders with candles and cards for our homebound.
There is so much to be thankful for. We are thankful for a community that supports and loves the Payson Senior Center. May you feel our heartfelt gratitude.
Debbie Stephens, director of marketing and development, Payson Senior Center
