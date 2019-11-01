Senior discounts/handouts
Editor:
I am a codger. I have seemingly traversed this earth since the Pleistocene era. You probably are now expecting a lament about how we seniors deserve cheaper fast food, glasses, drugs, tax breaks, and the list goes on. Well, unless I come up with a clever pseudonym, I will likely alienate a number of folks I currently consider as friends. Why, pray tell, does longevity and no other merit entitle a person to discounts on anything?
I cringe every time I hear someone whining about having only Social Security to rely on. I shudder when someone in front of me in a checkout line asks if there is a senior discount. The latest attempt to make seniors exempt from “burdensome” property taxes is “The American Dream Act.” This could actually appear on the November ballot if enough signatures are gathered.
If any group of people ought to be prepared to pay their fair share, it should be senior citizens. We have had a lifetime to accumulate assets and prepare for retirement. It has not been a secret over the last 50 or 60 years that Social Security benefits alone would not be sufficient to allow a comfortable life in our so-called golden years.
If you have lived your life in denial or in the hopes society would take care of you ... I have no sympathy. I spent many years working two jobs because I wanted to have enough money to invest to ensure no one else would be crippled by my financial ineptitude.
There are people that are in trouble for reasons beyond their control and I empathize and have even contributed to help relieve them of their financial plights. My contention, however, is that we don’t just try to help everyone in need simply because they don’t have enough money.
I object to utility companies providing lower rates for their services to the “less fortunate.” Who do you think makes up the difference? I suspect it is the regular ratepayer.
The lack of individual responsibility is a cancer in our society. A glaring example is one of the ads on TV that want to get you out of credit card debt or significantly reduce your debt by write-off by your creditors. They proclaim, “It’s not your fault.” I wonder then who it is that held the gun to their respective heads when running up the charges on these credit cards.
No discounts. Minimal assistance.
Walt Noot
