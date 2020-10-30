Editor:
It’s time to set the record straight. There’s been a lot of disinformation (and frankly, outright lies) spread about me.
First: I’m a third-generation Arizonan and 19-year, Pine resident. I’ve served with my local CERT, Tonto Rim Search and Rescue, and Civil Air Patrol for years.
I’ve also volunteered as a nurse with hospice and home health in Pine, Strawberry, Payson, and the Tonto Basin, and most recently, for a month in Tuba City on the Navajo Nation, fighting COVID-19.
Second: As someone who grew up Republican, I’ve always valued accountability: government has a responsibility not to waste our hard-earned tax dollars! I’ve never supported taxes that hurt working families. But, large corporations that pay $50 or less a year in Arizona taxes, should have to pay their fair share of what is owed to our great state.
Third: As a gun owner who grew up shooting with my family, I’ve always taken pride in safe and responsible gun ownership.
As a soldier, who rose from private to colonel, and from medic to senior medical advisor, I swore to defend our Constitution. As state senator, I’ll not only protect our Second Amendment rights, I will also hold our state government accountable for protecting and investing in our most vital resources: our people, public lands, and water rights.
State legislators should understand and care about local issues. They should prioritize the future of our children and their access to good schools, including our successful public charter schools — because no matter where a child lives, they deserve access to a great public school.
The person you elect should care about the health and well-being of all our families. As a nurse and former senior medical advisor for the Arizona National Guard with the responsibility of ensuring the readiness of 5,000 soldiers, I know that being denied health care because of a pre-existing condition is flat out wrong.
That’s why I will fight to protect our rural communities, to ensure our families have access to quality preventative health care, and affordable medical treatment.
I will also fight to expand broadband so all Arizonans can access telehealth, life-saving public safety and emergency services, educational resources, and high-paying local job opportunities.
So let me set the record straight — as state senator I will always put the needs of my neighbors and public service first, because I believe patriotism matters more than party identity or politics as usual.
Felicia French, LD 6 AZ state Senate candidate
(1) comment
Country before party! The John McCain way!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!