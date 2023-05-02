Setting the record straight

1. Thomas Reski never set out to “prove” the PSWID board was fiscally irresponsible and publicly made this clear many times.
2. The PSWID employees approached Reski (not the other way around) because they were distraught with mistreatment by micromanaging board members... and the employees trusted Reski because he approached problems calmly and offered solutions.
3. No board members have ever been threatened; anything to the contrary is simply untrue.
4. Hillman’s efforts have been absolutely appreciated by the P-S community, but no one is indispensable and her resignation is long overdue. If she resigns, projects will not be cancelled. Decisions should be made by the board as a whole-not just one board member.
5. Reski was deeply involved in communications with our senators to seek possible water connection to the CC Cragin, a long-term project Hillman openly stated she would not support. The project ended with Reski’s resignation from the board. He spent hours and days on this project, to no avail.
6. The reason for Reski’s resignation was that he didn’t want his name associated with the numerous and highly questionable activities, including the mistreatment of employees. To clarify, for the time on the board, he witnessed no issues with the accounting system.
Reski approached the board on April 20 and recommended solutions. Hire a general manager, preferably a P.E., proper licenses (this may cost but it is still affordable to the district). This person runs the daily business operations to whom the accounting/customer service and field operations report. The GM reports to the board chair, attends all board meetings, and provides data as requested by the chair. Get the individual board members out of management. That’s not the purpose of a board of directors!
The record has been set straight once and for all!
