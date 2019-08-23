Setting the record straight
Editor:
In response to the letter entitled, “Remember who we are” from Bettie Julkes of Payson, I would like to set the record straight about what President Trump actually said about Mexico.This is the quote from the actual transcript.
“When do we beat Mexico at the border? They’re laughing at us, at our stupidity. And now they are beating us economically. They are not our friend, believe me. But they’re killing us economically.
“The U.S. has become a dumping ground for everybody else’s problems.
“Thank you. It’s true, and these are the best and the finest. When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best. They’re not sending you. They’re not sending you. They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.
“But I speak to border guards and they tell us what we’re getting. And it only makes common sense. It only makes common sense. They’re sending us not the right people.
“It’s coming from more than Mexico. It’s coming from all over South and Latin America.”
Don’t change or makeup a quote to fit into your warped paradigm please!
Kent Thompson, Pine
