Editor:
Within less than five miles of the casino on Route 87, there are four carcasses of elk. How does this happen? They began appearing weeks ago.
These are the marvelous creatures that we love to photograph. The creatures that we tell all our friends and relatives about who do not live in our area.
However, they are apparently no-count creatures when it comes to roadkill. Game and Fish and the other agencies spend countless hours and money to protect them — if you don’t take responsibility for their deaths, then shame on you! DPS, if it’s your responsibility, then shame on you! And to any other agency which might pass by at 70 mph, then shame on you!
And, why is there no warning sign, specifically one that lights up? If that’s your job, then shame on you! If there is no money for a sign, then shame on us! How many more elk will die?
Stan Wilkinson, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!