Editor:
We have a star shining through the current political storm. A star clouded now by town politics. Look beyond the clouds!
Sheila DeSchaaf has served Payson in many ways since 2002. She has a master’s degree of administrative public management, “with distinction” from Northern Arizona University, a Bachelor of Arts Social Science, Colorado State, and an AA in Chinese Mandarin, Monterey Peninsula college. The latter supported her service in the Air Force as a cryptologic linguist.
I had the honor of working with her on my first term of Payson Planning & Zoning. Ms. DeSchaaf started with the Town of Payson as a police/fire dispatcher, moved on as a planning specialist for Payson, then to zoning administrator. Her next step was Planning & Zoning director/zoning administrator then to Publics Works/Planning & Zoning director. Another promotion took her to assistant town manager/Public Works director and then to acting town manager. I could go on and on regarding her success and responsibilities at each level. However, her promotions speak for themselves. She has served with excellence and has had the experience, education and performance record to serve as town manager.
As a leader and volunteer Ms. DeSchaaf was past president of the Payson Unified School District Governing Board, secretary of the Governing Board of the Northern Gila County Sanitary District, coach – youth cheerleading, youth soccer, basketball, and troop leader of the Girl Scouts. In addition, she has been certified nationally as a planner and economic development professional. All while raising a family!
OK council shake off the clouds, recognize a local experienced star. Nominate and confirm Sheila DeSchaaf as town manager. Open your eyes beyond election rhetoric and save a great amount of search money.
Incidentally, this is not volunteer chef Gary writing, this is retired business executive Gary who has served multibillion-dollar companies with district and regional responsibility.
Gary Bedsworth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!