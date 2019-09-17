Shedding light on Gibson Ranch Road
Editor:
This is in response to Bernard Wilson’s complaints about Gibson Ranch Road.
The paved road from SR 87 to the Lower Round Valley mailboxes is maintained by the county. The portion of the road Mr. Wilson complains about from the Lower Round Valley mailboxes to the end of the road is private property over which private property owners have granted a public easement. Gila County will neither install nor maintain improvements on private property, no matter how high your property taxes are.
The section of the road that is paved was paid for by the property owners adjacent to the pavement. We elected to have “those damn speed bumps” installed on our private property. We paid extra for the speed bumps and are not likely to remove them.
The portion of the road you refer to as the “gulch” is private property. You have now written two letters complaining about the “gulch.” Perhaps you should look into the cost to bring it up to your standards and consider paying for it yourself. Just remember to get the property owners’ permission before doing so.
Diane Stoyer, Payson
