Editor:
We had to make a run into Payson for supplies. To our surprise, Payson appeared to be open for business as usual. Vehicles filled the lots. Of the many folks in the big box stores, more than half of them were not wearing masks or gloves. Friends gathered closely together in friendly conversation. Some store personnel wore masks and gloves, whereas a good number of them did not.
It appears we live among those who think personal preference and freedom to do as one wishes trumps any personal responsibility for the welfare of others.
They should be doing their best to protect others by wearing masks, and by staying home as much as possible until the country gets a hold on the spread of the coronavirus.
Gerry Reynolds, Strawberry
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!