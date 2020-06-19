Editor:
Several letters to the editor have been posted against conducting the annual Fourth of July celebration at this time, which would bring in and concentrate many thousands of people here during the COVID outbreak. I could not agree more.
Added to this, the moronic plan by the Main Street Merchants Guild to do an end-run on common sense and the will of area residents by having a large “fair” along with it is insane. Such an ill-considered plan is completely self-serving and shortsighted in the extreme. The merchants should have to suck it up just like the rest of us have been forced to do. They are here to serve the area residents, NOT the other way around, and the town “leaders” should protect the well-being of our residents as their first priority. We don’t want any more sickness and death.
Gordon Dicks, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!