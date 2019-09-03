Show adequate remediation
Editor:
We observed an abuse of power by Payson’s mayor and some town council members in the peremptory firing of our town manager.
Granted, as voters we gave them the power to hire and fire. However, good leaders will identify perceived poor performance, communicate clearly which specific expectations are not being met, and give an employee both guidance and adequate time to remediate. Consequences of failure to remediate should also be clearly stated.
Our mayor and certain town council members deserve the courtesy they failed to provide to Mr. Garrett. The following do not meet expectations of this voter:
1) High-handed dismissal of a long-term town employee without apparent opportunity for remediation;
2) Lack of transparency and arrogance reflected in the statement that not a single reason is required when asked to explain this decision;
3) Falsely asserting that our mayor is the town CEO, when instead we have a council-manager form of government;
4) Establishing secretive subcommittees which may violate state open meeting laws.
5) Forcibly ejecting a citizen from a town council meeting for holding a protest poster when she engaged in no disruptive behavior.
Expected remediation will require the following:
1) A formal apology from the mayor and town council to Mr. Garrett;
2) As far as possible, do what is necessary to make things right with our former town manager;
3) Be willing to compromise in town council meetings rather than vote in strict partisan blocks;
4) Act transparently, with respect for others, and within the bounds of applicable laws.
Failure to show adequate remediation will result in my voting YES to recall in the anticipated recall election.
Stephen Allison, Payson
