In response to the “Let’s Go Brandon” hoopla. I am an independent voter. I believe in freedom of speech. I own several guns. I love my country. I fly a U.S. flag.
I emailed Rim Country Guns and asked them to remove the sign several weeks ago. WHY? Because if I drove through town and saw F-You signs about ANYONE, I would be offended. It is not about the sitting president, or the former one. It is not about believing in free speech only if it is not obnoxious. It is about common decency. Never in my 70 years of life have I seen such animosity expressed so hatefully IN PUBLIC by so many.
There may be many in town that agree with that sign. But, I’ll guarantee you, there are many who don’t.
And yes, I guess we could just look away. I say, get a bumper sticker. or a T-shirt. That way the rest of us can just see it and look away or give a thumbs-up, but not feel like THAT sentiment is representing the entire town. How would others feel if someone put “F-Trump” on the main road for all to view as they drove through? Or “F-Eisenhower”? Or “F-Kennedy”? Or “F-anyone at all”? What kind of example of tolerance and respect does this show? No, the sign doesn’t explicitly say “F-Biden,” but everyone knows that is what it means. My issue is with the tone; the implied F; the use of language that is not acceptable in “mixed company”; the normalization of an ATTITUDE that is harsh and uncompromising: “F-YOU”.
Come on Americans. Put these divisive displays away. Do your research, watch the news and wait for the next election. History will definitely help us decide who should have “F-you” slogans made up about them. It still doesn’t make it acceptable to flaunt the offensive language.
(Just a note of thank you to Rim Country Guns for scrolling “Merry Christmas.” A much happier tone to display. Maybe something we can all see and not have to look away.)
(2) comments
We haven’t had a president this horrible in 70 years . Rim Country Guns was being patriotic but I agree this week of Christmas I like the Merry Christmas 🎁🎄
Let's Go Brandon! Now the writer has her opportunity to "just look away"
