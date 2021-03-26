Editor:
First our town manager puts the constitutionality of voter approved propositions on the council's agenda. Don’t we have more important agenda issues like keeping our pool open? I could name several more.
Secondly our town attorney compares our voter approved propositions to taking away a councilor Chris Higgins land hypothetically but a silly example that I’m sure the councilor didn’t appreciate either.
It seems apparent the town manager, lawyer and council have plenty of time for silly agenda arguments and trying to undo the will of the voters instead of concentrating on maintaining the town and keeping the pool open.
Dave Golembewski
