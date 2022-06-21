I once sat in a small cafe in North Dakota where the Northern Lights often shine brightly. I could overhear the people near me talking about how bright the Northern Lights were. One of the people explained to the others that the Northern Lights or Aurora Borealis were caused by sunlight reflecting off the ice at the North Pole. Of course this explanation is wrong, and absurd, but it worked for these people. The real explanation is complex and involves electromagnetism, physics, and science. Simple people gravitate to simple explanations.
The poor, the immigrants, and the president all cause our economic problems. That is a simple explanation. It works great to blame the poor, the welfare cheats, minorities, and immigrants for all our problems. Republicans thrive on these falsehoods.
The more complex and real problem is income inequality. The poorest 20% of the population only consumes 2% of the gross national product. On the other hand the top 10% takes 40%. Four hundred families have as much wealth as the rest of the United States combined.
Of course the rich want to point to the poor as the problem. Avoiding taxes by purchasing politicians has worked well for the billionaires. Playing on the emotions of the ill informed works. CEOs that made 47 times what the working man did in the 1960s now make 350 times the wage of line workers. Billionaires that would have paid up to 90% tax in the ’60s now pay 8%.
As the roads fall apart, and we suffer from the worst health care system in the world with drug prices going through the roof, the simple explanation and those who buy it will be our doom.
(1) comment
We were warned that the Trump tax cuts would be a disaster.Unlike the 2008 bailout packages, which funneled hundreds of billions to Wall Street and padded executives already-cushy pay packages, the CARES Act was shot through with provisions that lawmakers said would ensure that federal funds actually went to those in need. Any money loaned through the new $500 billion Federal Reserve program, for example, came with oversight measures, limits on stock buybacks and caps on executive compensation.
But nearly three months after the CARES Act’s passage, none of those guardrails appear to have made much of a difference. The disbursement of the money so far has been riddled with complaints and analyses showing it has disproportionately gone to the wealthiest corporations and individuals .Inflation is bad today because Trump handed out money to rich people hand over fist. First he slashed their taxes which dramatically reduced tax revenue, then he printed up trillions of dollars to hand out to major corporations. Inflation, conveniently, targets exactly the people Republicans hate the most:When Republicans say “poor” people are lazy, it’s really meant as a stand in for all the groups they already despise. This includes: women, blacks, Hispanics, children, and the disabled. It seems like all Republican policies are meant to target and punish these groups.It’s important to take a moment to recognize how the Republicans deploy their malicious strategies to hurt working-class and low-income Americans on multiple levels.
They drive up the deficit with tax cuts for the wealthy
They hand wealthy individuals and corporations trillions in bail out money
These and other policies combine to create out-of-control inflation
They falsely blame inflation on the Democrats in order to retain political power
Republicans love inflation. Inflation hurts the exact people in our society that Republicans hate.
Inflation doesn’t really effect wealthy people because the government can always print up and hand them more money to make up the difference.
When Trump signed his tax cuts into law back in 2017, everybody knew it was going to lead to out-of-control inflation. That’s no secret. There are dozens of articles available that predict that’s exactly what would happen.
The Republicans know exactly what causes inflation. Inflation is one of their primary weapons of oppression.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!