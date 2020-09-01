Editor:
I was in a hurry to get things done about a week ago, went into Tractor Supply without my mask. As I walked towards the registers carrying two birdseed blocks, I passed a man wearing a mask who uttered what I thought later was, “A--H---”.
To this gentleman: I hope you’re reading this because I offer my sincerest apology for being in such a self-centered hurry that I disregarded not only you, but anyone else that I may have contacted. I promise, it will not happen again and thank you for the prod, however vulgar.
Britt Staffield, Payson
