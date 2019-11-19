Editor:
Residents from Pine and Strawberry concerned about the potential fire situations and possibility of a Paradise, Calif. scenario are working to obtain a siren system that would issue a warning to all citizens. This alert system would complement the “Everbridge” system and would include a maintenance program.
The siren could also broadcast warnings about snow storms, accidents, flash flood dangers, etc.
Research has shown that the Pine Creek Canyon area poses a far greater threat to loss of life than the Paradise, Calif. area.
This system is an upgraded replacement for the older system that did not have a maintenance program included. The existing poles could still be utilized.
And because the new improved siren system can cover twice the range, we would probably only use four poles instead of five.
The one single fact that this system could save lives makes this project extremely worthwhile.
If you are concerned, contact your local legislators or write to the Take Pride Project in Pine & Strawberry, P.O. Box 1204, Pine, AZ 85544.
Ira Gibel, Pine
