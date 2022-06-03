Most young Payson parents have probably gotten a good night’s sleep the last few evenings, knowing their elementary children are tucked in and safe within our beds. Many young parents of Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas have not slept well, if at all, and won’t for the months or years ahead.
Horrifically, 19 elementary school children have been slaughtered by a young man carrying a legal, military style AR-15 weapon designed to blow apart the bodies of human targets it hits.
And that’s just what happened at the Texas elementary school. Some of the youngsters were so blown apart that parents could only identify their children through DNA testing. But maybe they were the lucky ones. Other parents had to look at their blood-soaked, bullet-ridden and dismembered children.
No, these parents won’t sleep well for a long, long time. They will cry themselves to sleep each night and wake up screaming.
Uvalde’s 2021 population was 16,109. Payson’s 16, 290. Towns probably similar in so many other ways, as well. Young families just trying to make a living. Parents picking up their kids from school. Moms and dads cheering on their soccer stars and going to parent-teacher meetings. Just loving life with their kids.
School and other mass shootings occur many times more often in the United States than in any other civilized country in the world. This style of mass murder of our youth has become a recurring nightmare in both our urban cities and rural towns. And the terrifying part is we know this human slaughter is going to happen again — and again. And then again.
Will this horror occur in Payson? We just don’t know — nor do the folks in other communities know if or when it will happen. We can only guess how long it will be until the next American mass murder brings cries of terror and seemingly-endless sleepless nights.
