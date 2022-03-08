It’s been a year of failures in leadership for President Biden. Domestically, the economy is in the tank with national inflation at 7.5 percent. The situation can best be described as wrong solutions and leading from behind.
Internationally, Biden’s erratic and sloppy withdrawal (surrender) from Afghanistan not only signaled lack of presidential leadership, but also weakness in our senior military staff. Russian President Putin took note.
The buildup of Russian forces on the Ukraine border progressed over the past year … probing Biden and getting a weak and non-threatening response with each probe.
When Biden stated at a news conference that a “small intrusion” might be tolerated it signaled a green light for Putin. That was followed by another statement that he would not put U.S. forces in Ukraine. Both were blunders in leadership and Putin saw another green light.
On the evening that Russian forces entered Ukraine, Biden went to bed, failing to immediately address the American public until to the following afternoon. When Russia threatened to use nuclear weapons, Biden left the Capitol to spend the weekend at his home in Delaware, further signaling weakness in leadership and lack of urgency.
Biden urged President Zelensky of Ukraine to evacuate his country. Instead, Zelensky picked up an AK 47 rifle and declared that he was going to stay and fight. Now that’s leadership and courage that Biden doesn’t possess.
Biden has been leading from behind throughout the crisis. His sanctions were weak and delayed and did not stop the invasion.
Russia’s greatest revenue source is exporting oil. Because Biden shut down our energy independence, America is now buying 595,000 barrels of oil per day from Russia. America is funding the invasion! Yet Biden continues to send Putin money.
President Trump recognized the true hurt, and shut down Russia’s Nord Stream pipeline. That kept Russia in check for 4 years, until a weak Biden restored the pipeline.
Trump also created energy independence for our country and there was no need to purchase oil from Russia.
Trump caught hell for pushing additional funding for NATO — which today, thankfully, is in a better position to repel Russia than four years ago.
Trump is the only American president in this century not to start a war and kept Russia from invading another country. That was real leadership and courage.
Gary P. Morris, chairman, Gila County Republican Party
OMG! What color is the sky in your world Gary?
Not one true statement in this mishmash...Shame on you.
Trump pulled the US out of NATO. He did not call for additional funding.
As a Vietnam Vet, I can unequivocally state that the American Troops in Afghanistan were happy to leave.
As a taxpayer, I can state I am happy my tax dollars are no longer being wasted on a futile, twenty year war in Afghanistan.
The parents of the soldiers stationed in Afghanistan are happy their sons and daughters are out of danger...finally.
The Afghan people, who were not on the American payroll, are relieved and happy American soldiers no longer occupy their country.
Biden did not "shut down our energy independence". There are 9,000 oil leases owned by our oil companies that have not been tapped. The XL pipeline oil was never, never, never intended to be used in the US. It is tar sands oil and is too dirty to even be refined in the US. This oil was always destined for China. Anyone who can read a newspaper or a computer can verify this. It is another big lie...akin to "Trump Won" and "The election was rigged."
