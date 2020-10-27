Editor:
I just read a Jolynn Schinstock advertisement in the written version of the Roundup (10/23/20, p. 5) in which she referred in a most uncomplimentary, negative manner to Mayor Tom Morrissey as being an “octogenarian.”
As a septuagenarian, I have to laugh at her poor understanding and appreciation of Payson’s demographics, where there are a great many sexta-, septua-, and octo-generians. She seems to think we retirees “yearn for the good old days of dial up ...” in her words. I’ll bet us old folks spend more time on the internet than she does and are probably just as sharp on the topic of slow speeds and interruptions. And we are certainly sharper than she when it comes to discussing the capabilities of others based on their age.
And she wants to be my representative on the Town Council?
Mike White, Payson
