Editor:
It sure has been good to see the moisture Rim Country has been receiving since the beginning of October. Just for the record, the normal precipitation we receive from Oct. 1 thru Dec. 10 in Rim Country is 3.71 inches. This year, however, from Oct. 1 until Dec. 10, we received a total of 8.42 inches. That’s a BIG difference, but how does it play out for us regarding fire danger now and for next fire season? Does that precipitation help us now and then? Yes and no. It certainly doesn’t hurt, but allow me to explain.
After prolonged periods in Rim Country of dry conditions, we are relieved to get moisture of any kind, myself included. I often encounter people in Rim Country who recently moved here from large metropolitan areas, coastal states, or very cold snowy states. The vast majority of them, however, want rain in winter here because they don’t want to be inconvenienced by the snow or they are sick and tired of it from where they used to live.
What many people in Rim Country don’t know is that most of our trees in Rim Country during the months of December, January and February are dormant. We could receive 100 inches of rain during this time and it would do little good for the trees because they are not “awake” and will not receive its benefits. Most of the rain we receive in Rim Country during this time just runs down the hill and ends up in Roosevelt Lake.
Each year, Rim Country needs a good snowpack to delay the onset and severity of the fire season. That snowpack will slowly melt down through the clay table. When most of our trees in Rim Country begin to “wake up,” usually sometime in March, that snowmelt is readily available to the trees and it makes them more fire resistive for the approaching wildfire season.
Hence, I often share with people that, given the choice, I would rather have the inconvenience of snow in winter in Rim Country than the inconvenience and harrowing experience of a raging, out-of-control, catastrophic wildfire in summer. Thanks for taking the time to read this and have an excellent and safe weekend.
Gary Roberts, North Zone fire prevention officer, Payson and Pleasant Valley Ranger Districts
