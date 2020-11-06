Editor:
On Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 there was a big rally at the Republican Headquarters on South Beeline Highway where Senators Martha McSally and Ted Cruz were expected to speak. I drove by, but when I saw the size of the crowd with most not wearing masks I kept driving. Afterward I saw videos on Facebook so I didn’t miss much.
I understood that the mayor and Deborah Rose were there so I asked an organizer why Jolynn Schinstock wasn’t invited to attend. I was told that Deborah Rose wasn’t there and only statewide candidates spoke. I asked a friend who was there if Deborah was there and she said yes, and that the mayor introduced her and that she spoke and the mayor went on to endorse her.
Not only is the snub of Jolynn, a fellow Republican, disrespectful, it is unacceptable, this biased conduct of fellow Republican Club members is completely inappropriate and violates the code of ethics for the Republican Party.
I will not be renewing my membership in the Republican Club.
Stan Garner, Payson
