Social Security at risk

This country is at its best when we come together for the common good. We care about our neighbors and our fellow man.
Social Security was created to lift millions of retired Americans out of poverty. Many disabled and retired people rely on this program to keep a roof over their head and food on the table. Social Security is the primary source of income for more than 50% for the retired people in the United States.
Our president wants to eliminate payroll taxes which pay for Social Security. Eliminating payroll taxes will bankrupt the Social Security program putting the financial future of millions of Americans at risk. Me and my neighbors cannot afford to lose this essential source of income.
Please tell the president that eliminating payroll taxes is a bad idea and please vote for politicians that will protect and support Social Security now and for years to come.
Robert Walsh, Payson
