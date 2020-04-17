Editor:
Keith Morris’ article about the economic effects of the pandemic upon local musicians was well taken (April 7 Roundup), especially as I am now an unemployed musician myself.
He quoted singer-songwriter John Carpino who said “Music has been vitally important to me and my wife.” And, “it’s taken an emotional toll.”
The economic toll is even much greater among restaurant owners, and other music venues. The Junction 87 band has had many of their gigs canceled, but leader Billy Ichida said it simply, “I really miss it (playing.)” “It’s a pleasure to do that and interact with the audience ...”
It’s much more than monetary, the amount of essential socialization derived from a live band (event) is immeasurable. Live music is soul food for so many.
In the Roundup guest comment, Bill Gates reminded us of how materialistic our society has become — the only essentials we need are food, water and medicine. But socialization is also essential, for good mental health, and it is magnified by being in a room with musicians. For some years I’ve been able to keep jazz alive on Sunday afternoons at the Community Presbyterian Church. I’ve had to cancel three out of town groups from the spring calendar. My gigs at the Pinewood Tavern in Pine are on hold. I’ve had to cancel a weekly “jazz session” at the church. I should mention that the spring Gila College Community Band class and performance has likely been canceled. And, a series of dances at The Center on Main Street featuring the Mathews Swing Band have been canceled for the time being.
These are some of the venues being affected by the pandemic. Until live music is brought back, I can only think hundreds of local residents are being affected in some personal way.
Gerry Reynolds, Strawberry
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!