On my daily walk for the past three weeks, I have placed my feet carefully on the sidewalk. I do not wish to destroy the messages that have been written in chalk along the way.
The words and the artistry brighten my route of exactly one mile. The words seem to have been chosen for the “walkers” as they faithfully complete their exercise of the day; what used to be just a walk now has become a time to anticipate more messages of encouragement.
Presently, we face added threats to our lives as we attempt to protect ourselves and those around us. We pull on our masks, we complete extra hand washings, and we follow the arrows and marks for social distancing. We are well informed by top officials of current statistics and changing situations in the hope of keeping us safe and healthy.
These chalk words are welcome. A refreshing pause occurs with each message.
As I process these simple words in chalk, I am prompted to take account of what I personally may do to be more of a light, pushing the gloom away from even those around me. The artist of these words seems to wish a simple, yet powerful impact upon those who will read them as they walk.
The colors of the chalk obviously are specifically chosen to be calming; those colors of pastel catch the eye. They are soothing in nature, standing out against the dull cement surface to which they cling.
What a glorious idea for such a time as this.
Robin Bowen, Payson
