A recent letter to the editor expressed concern that “workforce housing” is a term used as a ploy by speculative developers or as a way to flood Payson with cheap labor. The reality in Payson is that people in our workforce, at all levels, have difficulty right now securing housing. People who have lived here their entire lives, traveling medical professionals who are often utilized in our hospital and other medical offices, construction workers, police/fire personnel and many others who currently rent cannot find any place to rent in Payson. Many who did not purchase homes prior to the recent rise in prices will not be able to afford to do so now and will not be able to stay in Payson. This is affecting people in our community right now of all ages through decreased services and increased cost of living.

