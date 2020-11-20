Editor:
I would like to congratulate Mr. Rutz on his X-ray vision into other people’s bodies. You must have it if you know for a fact that the people that are not wearing a mask do not have a medical condition. You putting us into three categories just shows your level of knowledge.
I have only one lung that works real well and I do try to wear a mask but fainting results when I wear it for more than a few minutes. (The same happens with shields.) But with your X-ray vision you must know this if we have met.
I have to ask you, Mr. Rutz. Does your mask work for you? Is it protecting you? If you say yes then what is your problem?
Judi Standiford
