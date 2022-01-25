Recent letters to the editor by Messrs. Deifenbaugh, Kellow, Noot, and Cline aggrandized ex-president Trump but none of them mentioned the FACT that the “now ex-president” organized and instigated the Jan. 6th insurrection and failed coup attempt on our Congress and government.
Here are some FACTS about that day: “now ex-president” Trump announced a rally at the White House for Jan. 6th — knowing that that was the day that Congress would constitutionally “certify” the electoral votes from each state. There would have been no reason for his supporters to show up in Washington that day if he hadn’t invited them. He was the main speaker at that rally and he specifically told his supporters to march to the Capitol and “fight like hell” to save his presidency. He also told them that he would march with them (another lie). His supporters then obediently marched to the Capitol while “now ex-president” Trump went back to the comfort of the White House and watched the insurrection as it progressed — assaulting/over-running the Capitol police, breaking doors and windows to illegally enter the Capitol, damaging the inside of the Capitol, and even smearing feces on the walls (“FECES”)! He watched the insurrection being broadcast LIVE on TV for over two hours without doing anything to try to stop his supporters from doing what he told them to do. His daughter, son, two FOX personalities, and other people directly contacted him and his chief of staff (COS) Meadows, begging them to do something to stop it. Mr. Meadows later voluntarily submitted the “texts” to congressional investigators proving this. Finally, “now ex-president” Trump asked his supporters to go home by telling them they were patriotic, wonderful people that had just done a great service for their country.
I doubt seriously that any of these writers would admit that any of this really happened because they would do anything to overthrow the election and reinstall Trump as president — actually autocrat. The insurrection and failed coup attempt was shown live on TV and rebroadcast thousands of times more — there’s no denying that it happened!
It’s time for some real honesty gentlemen! It doesn’t matter how great a president you think he was — his directed insurrection and attempted coup violated his oath of office, was criminal and makes him unfit to ever hold any public office again!
