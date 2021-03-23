Editor:
Plagiarism is the practice of taking credit for someone else’s work, or ideas, and passing them off as one’s own. President Biden has been caught twice stealing other authors’ work in the past. This theft ended his 1987 campaign for president.
During President Biden’s recent speech to the nation, he attempted to take credit for ending the COVID pandemic.
In the second sentence of his speech President Biden stated, “A year ago, we were hit with a virus that was met with silence and spread unchecked.” Followed by saying, “Denials for days, then weeks, then months that led to more deaths, more infections, more stress and more loneliness.” This implied that the Trump administration remained silent and failed to take action on the COVID crisis.
Both those statements are outright and diabolical lies.
The “Trump miracle” of the “Project Warp Speed” effort produced a vaccine in nine months, instead of the typical five years. The effectiveness is 90-plus percent and is far greater than a flu vaccination.
This “miracle” has never before been achieved in human history!
More than 29 million Americans had received inoculations by Inauguration Day, Joe. A million plus inoculations were occurring each day — and still are. Every one of those millions of inoculations were manufactured because of Trump’s Project Warp Speed. Not by you, Joe.
What was candidate Biden doing last spring as this miracle was evolving? When Trump announced a travel ban from China and Europe, intended to reduce the spread of the virus, Biden called the decision “hysterical, xenophobia… ... and fear mongering.” Numerous other Democrats, and the media, called Trump a “racist.”
What were Democrats doing last spring? Trying to impeach President Trump! This distraction likely slowed the vaccine development and cost lives.
How did Biden and Obama handle the “swine flu” in 2009? They waited six months to declare a national emergency! Thousands and thousands died.
President Trump declared a national emergency just 20 days after the first COVID diagnosis — not six months.
Can you imagine how bad the disaster of COVID could have been had Joe Biden been president last spring?
No Joe. You can’t steal the credit for the Trump miracle. In truth, thousands and thousands of Americans are being saved because of President Trump. Not by you, Joe!
Gary P. Morris, chairman, Gila County Republican Party
(1) comment
Definitely Warp Speed is all Trumps administration and it is a miracle. If Biden wants to carve out credit he will need to show good management over his vaccination distribution plan not for inventing the vaccine. But its also the Pfizer vaccine actually came from Operation Light Speed in Germany and was self funded.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!