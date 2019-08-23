Sounds way too familiar
Editor:
As a political science major, I have long suspected that the aims of loathsome individuals such as Trump’s senior adviser, Stephen Miller, sounded way too familiar! He is the architect of the Muslim ban and the author of the hardest-line immigration policies of the Trump administration.
It all sounded so fascist to me. Unfortunately, I was correct! Many of the guiding principles of Miller and his ilk come straight from the Nazi playbook.
The first Nazi party programme of 24, February, 1920 contains gems which are being copied today by the Trump regime. In the 23 item articulation of aims by the National Socialist German Workers’ Party are such familiar arguments as:
#4 which reads, “Only a fellow German can have a right of citizenship. A fellow German can only be so if he is of German parentage, irrespective of religion;”
#5, which states “Those people who have no right of citizenship should only be guests in Germany and must be subject to laws concerning foreigners;” and
#8, which argues that “Any further immigration of non-Germans must be prevented. We demand that all non-Germans who have entered the Reich since 2nd August 1914 be forced to leave immediately.”
Is this not the essential set of philosophical arguments being put forth today by Trump and his cronies?
Robert Horne, Pine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!