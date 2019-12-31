Editor:
Unbelievable! What a case of sour grapes! MHA reports $50 MILLION in assets. An investigation into donations for the past four or five years should be compared.
If MHA would win this lawsuit, it would be devastating for Payson. The organization in question won’t even notice legal fees if they don’t win.
For someone to say “right” in reference to a comment hardly is a legal issue.
I hope there are people in this town that will do the right thing and seriously look into this extremely dangerous legal matter.
Jean M Oliver
