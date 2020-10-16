Editor:
This supports Judi Holgate’s letter (Sept. 25) regarding the Town of Payson’s plan to construct a splash pad in Green Valley Park. Judi presents strong arguments including the disturbance of aesthetics and deviating from current park functions to demonstrate why Rumsey Park is better suited to house a splash pad, if indeed we need one at all. There are few locations in town, beyond the northeast corner of Beeline and 260, that are less suited to host a splash pad than Green Valley which is bordered directly on two sides by active city streets and directly across the street from JRE school.
In the Roundup article “Town seeks grant for splash pad” (Sept. 29) the frivolity of building a splash pad during a pandemic becomes more defined. There are many reasons why building a splash pad is not a good idea and few good reasons to build one. It is hard to imagine there is a huge demand for waterpark equipment today. Most waterparks across the country are closed or operate on a limited basis. One would think this is a buyer’s market for splash pad equipment. But Vortex wants to close a deal immediately or charge the town financial penalties. Who negotiated this deal?
Unlike the impeccable street east of town that does not lead to a college campus, a splash pad will require daily maintenance and expense. Chemicals and electricity will be a perpetual expense, as will security and supervision of the site. Is the town proposing a usage fee to pay for the expenses? Or will Payson taxpayers foot the bill?
So, what to do? If you want the splash pad, apparently nothing. If you oppose the placement of the splash pad in Green Valley or see the entire project as a waste of resources, go to council meetings and speak up. Another Roundup article (Oct. 2) quotes the two runoff candidates for the remaining Payson Town Council seat on their views. Jolynn Schinstock is “not convinced this is the best thing for Payson at this time.” Deborah Rose states, “Yes, I am in favor of the splash pad,” and “the process has already begun at GVP.” Rose wants to go along with the program so a vote for her assures the folly continues. Schinstock questions the wisdom of this decision and might be an advocate for moving the splash pad to Rumsey or forgetting it altogether. One should take these views into consideration when placing your vote.
Bennett Herdeman, Payson
