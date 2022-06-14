Tina — Speaking of IGNORANCE the Second Amendment was ratified in 1791 for the creation of civil forces that could counteract a tyrannical federal government. In the year 1791 common guns included muskets and flintlock pistols. According to The Washington Post, a “typical Revolutionary-era musket” had a one-round magazine capacity, and could fire around three effective rounds per minute — in the hands of the most skilled wielder. Its maximum accuracy range had to be within 50 meters.
In order to fire your 1792 gun you: Poured a measured amount of black powder down the barrel, wrapped a lead ball with either a piece of cloth or paper, used a ramrod to jam the ball down to the bottom of the approximately three-and-a-half-foot-long barrel, poured a small amount of primer powder into the firing mechanism Aimed and pulled the trigger.
Those people never heard of AR-15s or automatics with magazines holding many, many rounds that can be fired in a minute. No one is trying to take away your guns, just practice safety. If you are a hunter you don’t use an AR-15 because it will mutilate the game you are shooting. That’s sportsmanship?
Also you want to ban abortions so that babies can be born and live for five-plus years only to attend school and be mutilated to where they can’t even be identified. This taking place in front of other kids who are waiting their turn to die. You wouldn’t need to ban abortions if all men were sterilized. They’re the ones that cause the pregnancy to begin with.
Agreed- If you need an AR for hunting then you need dynamite for fishing.
Great letter...
